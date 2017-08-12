EPA considers former fertilizer plant for Superfund list

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – Federal officials are considering adding a now-closed Mississippi Gulf Coast fertilizer plant to the Superfund list.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting Tuesday discussing the former Mississippi Phosphates Corp. plant.

The agency says it’s paying $1 million a month to treat the site’s wastewater, which stopped making fertilizer after Mississippi Phosphates declared bankruptcy in 2014.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality had been treating wastewater using $12 million from the company, but that money ran out in February.

Past spills of acidic water have killed coastal marsh and wildlife.

The meeting will be held in Pascagoula. EPA will decide whether to add the site to the Superfund list after receiving public comments.