FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Flowood police passed along a report of a sinkhole Sunday morning along Highway 468.

The left lane on the Southbound side near Caseys Lane is where the sinkhole occurred.

The left lane remains blocked off from Fannin Road to Caseys Lane.

Flowood PD said that MDOT is working to repair the sinkhole soon. No further information has been given.