Man suspected in kidnapping plot arrested at Louisiana motel

By Published: Updated:

SLIDELL, La. (AP) – Authorities have captured a Louisiana businessman who may have orchestrated the kidnapping of his estranged wife.

Slidell Police spokesman Det. Daniel Seuzeneau says police and U.S. Marshals arrested Lawrence Michael Handley, 49, at a motel in that city Friday afternoon.

Handley’s wife was kidnapped from her Lafayette home Sunday by two men. She was found alive in the back of a van that two Jackson, Mississippi men abandoned Sunday in Port Allen after a police chase. The men ran into a swamp and were found drowned Monday in the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.

Handley faces charges in Lafayette including conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

Seuzeneau says Handley was booked into jail in Slidell and will be returned to Lafayette.

From August 9, 2017:

Two suspects tied to the kidnapping of a woman in Lafayette died in an attempt to avoid police.

The two men likely drowned in the Intracoastal Canal when they tried to evade deputies who were on their tail Sunday afternoon. The bodies were not found until Monday evening.

One of the two men was identified as 27-year-old Sylvester Bracey of Jackson, the other was 27-year-old Arsenio Haynes of Jackson.

Both men have extensive criminal histories.

