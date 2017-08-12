Pearl woman arrested on numerous drug charges

By Published:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — 40-year-old Jennifer Williams of Pearl was arrested on numerous drug charges at 765 Lorraine Street after a search warrant was executed by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Flex Unit.

Major Pete Luke said Williams was taken into custody after officers found xanax, hydrocodone, clonazepam, marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and a firearm at the residence.

Williams also had an outstanding felony warrant by Richland Police Department (Rankin County), said Luke.

Jennifer Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

