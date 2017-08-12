Without buyer, vacant Natchez hospital could be demolished

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A former hospital in southwest Mississippi may be demolished if a buyer can’t be found.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Merit Health Natchez CEO Eric Robinson says the former Natchez Community Hospital could be knocked down by year’s end.

Community Health Systems, which had owned the hospital, bought the bankrupt county-owned Natchez Regional Medical Center in 2014 and consolidated operations in that building.

Robinson says it’s costing the company $90,000 a month to maintain the vacant building. He says it would cost $500,000 to $750,000 to demolish it.

The company would then sell the land.

A few potential buyers have looked at the building, but Robinson says they have found potential renovations to be very expensive. However, he says the company is still willing to sell the building.