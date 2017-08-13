Priority One Bank partially collapses overnight in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Brandon fire department responded to a call about the partial collapse of Priority One Bank on Highway 80 late Saturday night.

A large pile of bricks was found on the ground that had separated from one of the building’s side walls.

Brandon FD workers began clearing the scene and securing loose materials. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Structural engineers along with city officials and the building’s owner will make a closer examination of the building during daylight hours. As of now, the area remains closed to the public.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.