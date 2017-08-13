Hearing set for Mississippi Delta charter school application

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) – Another Mississippi community will get its say on a plan to open a charter school.

The Charter School Authorizer Board will hold a public hearing Monday in Clarksdale to hear community thoughts on a plan for the Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School.

The board will vote on Clarksdale Collegiate’s application next month. The school would start with grades K-2 in fall 2018, growing to a K-8 school with 675 students by 2028. The proposed school would be led by the former principal of a charter elementary school in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. at City of Truth Church, 600 Yazoo Avenue, in Clarksdale.

Written comments can be emailed to the board at charterschoolsmississippi.edu or mailed to 239 N. Lamar St., Suite 207, Jackson MS 39201.