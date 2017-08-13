Inmate on the run after leaving Lincoln County facility

By Published:

Brookhaven, Miss. (WJTV) — 23 year old Darreyun J. Pendleton walked away from the Region 8 Crisis Center in Brookhaven around 10:30 am Sunday.

Pendleton was being temporarily housed there for medical treatment. He is an inmate at the Lincoln County Jail. Pendleton faces drug related charges.

Pendleton was last seen in the Brignal community in Brookhaven. He is 5’6″ tall, 135 pounds. He is not considered armed and dangerous.

Pendleton will face new charges.

Anyone having contact with him is asked to please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or 911.

