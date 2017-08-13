Jackson neighbors hold vigil for Charlottesville, VA victims

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — People gathered around the country today to show support for the victims of violence at a White Supremacist rally in Virginia yesterday. Tensions in Charlottesville are still high one day after clashes between protesters and counter-protesters.

Heather Heyer died after a car drove into a crowd Saturday.

WJTV spoke with people at Sunday’s vigil in Jackson, across from the State Capitol building. Wayne McDaniel’s said, “Racism is sticking its head back up and we’re here for peace and some resolution to what’s going on.”

“They always ask people of color what can we do? Well, what you can do for me and what you can do for my community is have conversations in your community where the hatred is,” says Valencia Robinson, in Jackson. “Just start breaking down those walls within our own communities.”

Police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio was behind the wheel of the car that killed Heyer. Fields was seen at a Unite the Right rally before the attack. He will make his first court appearance Monday morning. Fields is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.

“I doubt that she ever thought she was going to come out yesterday and die and I think the least we can do is show that we respect her actions,” said Francesca Callicotte, a University of Virginia student.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tweeted about the violence on Sunday saying, “The incidents in Virginia are disturbing. Let us all pray for our nation this Sunday morning. We have no room for hate when we seek God’s love.”

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) released a statement that says in part, “I call on my Republican colleagues to condemn unequivocally the racism and hate being allowed to fester and even flourish in this country, and work with my Democratic colleagues and me to help stop acts of domestic terror and uphold ideals that truly make America great.”