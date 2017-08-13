Starkville could consider longer hours for sale of alcohol

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi city might extend the hours that alcohol can be sold in restaurants and bars.

Local news outlets report that a business group is suggesting changes in Starkville.

Aldermen could consider setting a 1 a.m. cutoff time for alcohol sales, seven days a week. The time now varies from 10 p.m. to midnight on different days of the week, or 1 a.m. if a Mississippi State University home football game is on a weekday.

The city could also consider allowing the sale of beer with 8 percent alcohol content, up from the current 5 percent. Another proposal is to allow restaurants or bars that sell alcohol to locate within 100 feet of a church, down from the current 250 feet.

If approved, new rules could take effect in October.