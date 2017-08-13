Terry alum Xavier Rush signs with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) – The Saints signed former Tulane wide receiver Xavier Rush to a free agent contract over the weekend.

Last year, Rush signed with the Eagles but was cut during training camp. The Terry alum has definitely taken the road less traveled as he chases his dream of playing in the NFL.

He tore his ACL as a senior in college. After graduating, he took a job as a middle school teacher in Arkansas before signing his contract with the Eagles.

Rush says his drive to achieve his dreams comes from a work ethic he’s had since he was a child.

“Just growing up with my parents. Seeing them work hard all the time. Being an older brother, trying to set an example for my younger brother and my younger sister,” Rush said. “I always wanted to be the best. Anything I touched. School, chores, whatever, if I was sleeping floors, I want mine to be the cleanest. It’s internal. I know I can do it. I know my talent was there.”