2017 Clinton Arrows Preview

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The defending 6A champs are trying to replace the majority of their offense, which includes Florida State freshman tailback Cam Akers.

Akers, along with Southern Miss freshman Darius Maberry, accounted for 84 percent of Clinton’s rushing offense last year. Akers also had all but 11 of the team’s passing yards. Add in the graduation of Ole Miss freshman Kam White, who played defensive back and wide receiver, and there are opportunities for players to earn significant playing time this year on both sides of the ball.

