AG Hood Recognizes Child Support Awareness Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.

The goal of the month is to focus on informing families on the services dedicated to helping children receive support from both parents. Government agencies and non-profits from all over the United States are participating in the national month of recognition.

“Refusal to pay child support in Mississippi is a felony,” said General Hood. “Parents will be held accountable through our office’s Child Desertion Unit to uphold their monetary responsibility to their children. It is essential that we enforce every law and do everything possible so that children in our state are supported and can have a brighter future.”

The Child Desertion Unit of the Attorney General’s Office is dedicated to prosecuting parents for desertion, abandonment, and failure to pay court-ordered child support. In Fiscal Year 2017, Hood said the amount of fines, fees, and restitution awarded in child support cases prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office was $403,356.01.

“I am very proud of my office’s efforts to ensure that children have support from both parents,” added General Hood. “We will continue to hold parents responsible and prosecute them if they do not uphold that great responsibility. Our services are very important to children and families from all over the state, and I am happy to recognize this special opportunity to share information on this issue.”