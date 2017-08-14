Broadway Street lane closures as crews make road repair

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton city officials said lane closures on Broadway Street could last a few weeks.

Lanes had to be blocked off on August 10 after a water main break compromised the roadbed.

City leaders said they began removing asphalt to rebuild and repave Broadway Street from Springridge Road to Hampstead Court.

The project is slated to cost approximately $450,000. We’re told this includes removing asphalt, correction of any subsurface soil issues, adding and compacting soil and repaving all five lanes of the roadbed.

“Contractors will be working as quickly as possible to repair this event. With rain in the forecast, it is difficult to provide a definitive timeline for project completion,” stated Dexter Shelby, Director of Public Works.

Mayor Fisher and the Board of Aldermen are expected to approve an emergency resolution Tuesday for the repairs and authorizing the city attorney to take any actions necessary to recover all cost associated with this project from the contractor.

During the construction process, only the right eastbound lane of Broadway Street will be open for vehicular traffic. All other eastbound and westbound lanes are closed until further notice. Motorists needing to access Hampstead Boulevard are asked to detour to Broadway Street via the Intersection with Highway 80 near CSpire.