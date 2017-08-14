Car crashes into Hattiesburg High School

Car crashes into Hattiesburg High View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT Photo: WHLT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A car crashed into Hattiesburg High School over the weekend.

Hattiesburg Police said they went to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the driver left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The front of the building was damaged. School officials boarded up the broken windows.

HPD is still investigating. Anyone with additional information about the crash, contact police.

The damage to Hattiesburg High School will not prevent normal operations. Classes will resume as scheduled on tomorrow, August 14. — Hattiesburg Schools (@HPSD) August 13, 2017