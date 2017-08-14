Car crashes into Hattiesburg High School

Car crashes into Hattiesburg High

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A car crashed into Hattiesburg High School over the weekend.

Hattiesburg Police said they went to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said the driver left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The front of the building was damaged. School officials boarded up the broken windows.

HPD is still investigating. Anyone with additional information about the crash, contact police.

 

