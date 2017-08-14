Gov. Bryant speaks out against violence in Virginia

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is speaking out against the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bryant said he condemns those who practice extremist ideals of white supremacy.

“I have been in communication with state law enforcement leadership, and they stand ready to protect our citizens from the type of cowardly terrorism we saw in Virginia,” Bryant said in his social media post.

President Donald Trump said Monday in a news conference that this type of hatred doesn’t have a place America.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker also spoke against the violence.

Charlottesville has been in the spotlight since a white nationalist rally was held there. Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.The rally was being held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville.

After that, multiple people were injured after a car plowed into a group of people who were peacefully protesting the rally. One person died.

Two troopers were killed after Virginia state police said one of their agency’s helicopters crashed Saturday outside Charlottesville. Police said the helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitoring the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving a car into the group of counter-protesters. The Charlottesville Police Department said he faces three counts of malicious wounding and one count related to leaving the scene.

