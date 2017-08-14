Hub City brewery sees increase in business

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Hattiesburg brewery is seeing more revenue with a new state bill. Southern Prohibition says legislation is helping their business.

“We’re selling out of beer,” said Southern Prohibition head brewer Benjamin Green.

He says more customers spend their weekends at Southern Prohibition now that they can purchase beer.

“We might only release several kegs over the weekend so if you don’t get here in time then you might not be able to sample the beer that day,” he said.

And he believes that it is a good problem to have, “we’re not really seeing our regulars anymore, we’re seeing new people which is exciting.”

Green says he’s able to get feedback from customers about new beer types before they are sent out to restaurants and local stores.

“We’re focusing on a lot of small batch and special release things that keeps it fresh, that keeps people trying new things and you know?” he stated. “People are excited for kind of limited and special things.”

Before the new law, the tap room was only open for a couple hours on Saturdays. Now they are open Thursday and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.

“We’re an evolving company this aspect of the company is no different. We’re constantly changing to make things better for ourselves and our customers.”