JPD: Early morning attempted break-ins possibly connected

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating several attempted break-ins that happened early Monday morning.

Investigators tell WJTV that they are possibly connected.

Officers went to the Marathon on I-55 North Frontage Road, the Fleetway on Lakeland Drive, the Shell on Lakeland Drive, the McDade’s on Fortification Street, and the McDade’s on Duling Avenue to investigate.

Police said they are looking for a black Suburban in connection with the crimes. They said the incidents happened between 3:08 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. The burglar was only able to make it inside of the Shell, police said.

They do not believe these attempted break-ins are connected to the burglary at Boost Mobile on Woodrow Wilson Avenue at this time.

JPD said the front glass of the businesses were broken. Nothing was taken from any of the locations.

Anyone with information that can help authorities with the investigation, contact police.

