JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help locating a stolen van.

Police said a van that belongs to Postage Savers, Inc. was taken on August 13.

The company’s branding is on the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the van, contact the Jackson Police Department.

BOLO: Stolen Ford Van, stolen from Postage Savers, August 13th. Call police w/ information. pic.twitter.com/poQ9BYUH6N — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 14, 2017