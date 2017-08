Related Coverage Residents to vote on Hinds County school bond in August

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Some residents in Hinds County will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a school bond.

The Hinds County School District says the funds will be used to make improvements to the schools. The total amount of the bond is $59.9

Improving access roads, adding new signage and fences, and improving parking and lighting are some of the upgrades needed school leaders said.

Get more information about the bond and where to vote here.