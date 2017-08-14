Senator Roger Wicker condemns white supremacist violence

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – One of Mississippi’s Republican U.S. senators says violence tied to a white nationalist gathering in Virginia is “an outrage.”

Sen. Roger Wicker says Monday in Jackson: “I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence.”

One woman was killed and several people were injured Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a man drove a car into people who had been protesting against the white nationalists. The Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder.

Neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members other white supremacists were in Charlottesville protesting the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says the “extremist activity in Charlottesville was terrorism.”

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper of Mississippi says the violence is “absolutely unacceptable and not part of what America is about.”