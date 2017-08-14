Senator Roger Wicker condemns white supremacist violence

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published:
Roger Wicker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – One of Mississippi’s Republican U.S. senators says violence tied to a white nationalist gathering in Virginia is “an outrage.”

Sen. Roger Wicker says Monday in Jackson: “I condemn the white supremacists and the neo-Nazis that engaged in violence.”

One woman was killed and several people were injured Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a man drove a car into people who had been protesting against the white nationalists. The Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder.

Neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members other white supremacists were in Charlottesville protesting the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi says the “extremist activity in Charlottesville was terrorism.”

Republican Rep. Gregg Harper of Mississippi says the violence is “absolutely unacceptable and not part of what America is about.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s