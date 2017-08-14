Thieves smash the front doors of a Jackson business

Published:
JPD investigating early morning break in

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an early morning breaking at the Boost Mobile store on Woodrow Wilson.

Authorities say they responded to the store around 12:15 AM Monday regarding the alarm.

When they arrived they noticed the front doors had been smashed in.

Surveillance footage shows a white van backing into the store’s front doors. Police believe the van was stolen.

The owner of the store says the thieves stole $100 and took the cash register.

The suspects then fled the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

