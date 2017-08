JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A teenager is injured in a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex.

Jackson police said a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital from the Pine Garden Apartments on Rebelwood Drive to the hospital in a private vehicle.

We’re told 30-year-old Eric Terrell left the scene in a Cadillac with a Copiah County license plate. We’re told he is armed with a handgun.

Terrell is wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone who sees him calls Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

JPD searching for Eric Terrell, wanted for shooting a 15 year old girl during a disturbance at 200 Rebelwood Dr. Call police, 601-960-1234. pic.twitter.com/LIPNcg2kow — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 15, 2017

Suspect: Eric Terrell, BM, 30's, fled the scene in a Cadillac w/ Copiah County license plate. Suspect is armed w/ a handgun. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 15, 2017

JPD investigating shooting at Pine Garden Apts., 200 Rebelwood Dr. 15 yo female shot in the shoulder, transported by private vehicle, stable — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 15, 2017