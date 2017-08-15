AG Hood settles suit in MDOC bribery scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood said the State of Mississippi had settled its claims with one of the companies he alleged were involved in a kickback scheme.

Hood said the settlement with Global Tel*Link Corporation is for $2,500,000.

“I am pleased with Global Tel*Link for cooperating and quickly resolving this matter with the State’s taxpayers,” said General Hood. “As a company that continues to contract with the State, Global Tel*Link quickly approached our office seeking settlement after the Epps scandal. Due to their cooperation, we have now resolved this matter.”

Global Tel*Link Corporation was one of the 12 out-of-state corporations accused of using alleged “consultants” as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Commissioner Christopher Epps for the awarding and retention of Mississippi Department of Corrections contracts.

Attorney General Hood’s office said they had recovered $4,500,000 on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers related to the MDOC Prison Bribery Scandal.

This settlement ends the second of 11 civil actions the Attorney General filed on February 8, 2017. 10 individuals were accused along with the 12 out-of-state corporations.

“We will continue to aggressively pursue these remaining cases not only to disgorge these other companies and individuals of their ill-gotten profits but also the value of the public contracts. Before this is over, companies that aren’t willing to do right by Mississippi taxpayers will wish they never heard the word ‘consultant’ or ‘bribe’ in the state of Mississippi,” said General Hood. “Corporations who play these illegal games with Mississippi taxpayers’ money should take note that the state of Mississippi will get its money back and then some.”