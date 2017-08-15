American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer hosts luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds gathered Tuesday to kick off the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season in Jackson.

Organizers held a luncheon at the Jackson Convention Complex Tuesday.

Breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members attended the event.

This year’s Making Strides walk in Jackson will be held Saturday, October 28 at Thalia Mara Hall.

Since 1993, more than 13 million Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants have helped raise more than $810 million.

They also held a balloon release after the luncheon.