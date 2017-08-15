Bond set for man charged with dog fighting, animal cruelty

Related Coverage Rankin County man charged with felony dog fighting and animal cruelty

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of training dogs for fighting appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge set 39-year-old Anton Jerome Clayborne’s bond at $2,500.

He is charged with dog fighting and animal cruelty.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant after receiving a complaint about the conditions of several dogs on Clayborne’s property. While deputies were searching Clayborne’s home on Oak Ridge Way, they found 19 Staffordshire terriers on heavy chains attached to axels buried in the ground.

Authorities said one of the terriers was found locked in a wire crate, on the back porch, with no water and a 4.5 pound weight attached to its collar.

Deputies also found training equipment and dog fighting paraphernalia