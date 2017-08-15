Bryant, others launch Complete 2 Compete website

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and other leaders announced the launch of the Complete 2 Compete website.

This is a statewide program sponsored by the Mississippi Institutions of Hinger learning and the Mississippi Community College board. Their mission is to help adults who attended college but don’t have a degree get their degree and create a brighter future.

The website has information and resources available to help them.

“This website provides important information that can have life-changing results for many Mississippians,” said Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education.

“Complete 2 Compte will grow our skilled, educated workforce, in turn growing economic development across the state,” Gov. Bryant said.

Get more information on its website.

