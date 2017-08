YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Yazoo City.

The coroner tells WJTV that he responded to the scene off of W. Clubview Circle around 3 a.m.

We’re told the man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Yazoo City police said they believe there was an altercation between two people, which led to the shooting. They stated that they do have a person of interest in connection with the crime.

Police are still investigating the homicide.