JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Zoo is celebrating the birthday of Knoxie the giraffe.

He is now 3 years old.

Zoo keepers decorated the exhibit for Knox and his adopted brother Casper. They also held a Keeper Chat and talked to visitors about the celebration.

A beautiful day to visit K.D.Knox and his best buddy Casper. A post shared by Jackson Zoo (@jacksonzoo) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:12am PDT