JDRF holds luncheon to promote upcoming walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation held a luncheon Tuesday to promote its upcoming walk.

The walk will be held Saturday, October 21 at the Nature Park in Flowood.

WJTV’s Byron Brown was the emcee at the luncheon, and he will also emcee the One Walk.

This year for the 20th Anniversary, organizers set a goal to recruit 2,000 walkers. They also want to have 32 family and school teams and 30 corporate teams. They are hoping to raise $325,000.

Last year, they were able to raise more than $275,000.