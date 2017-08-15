JDRF holds luncheon to promote upcoming walk

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation held a luncheon Tuesday to promote its upcoming walk.

The walk will be held Saturday, October 21 at the Nature Park in Flowood.

WJTV’s Byron Brown was the emcee at the luncheon, and he will also emcee the One Walk.

This year for the 20th Anniversary, organizers set a goal to recruit 2,000 walkers. They also want to have 32 family and school teams and 30 corporate teams. They are hoping to raise $325,000.

Last year, they were able to raise more than $275,000.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s