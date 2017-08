JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are asking for the public’s help in a burglary investigation.

Police released surveillance video from a home in Jackson.

The video shows a man inside pulling a television down from the wall.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

Help police identify this burglary suspect from a recent burglary. Call police with information, 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS pic.twitter.com/6YFQVqFDea — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 15, 2017