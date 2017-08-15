Mississippi again moves to rejigger school rating system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A year after a bruising debate over how Mississippi’s schools should be rated, education officials are doing it all again.

The state Department of Education says there are technical flaws in the system approved last year that must be fixed, or else it will falsely appear that Mississippi has fewer high-performing school districts than last year.

But the plan would push up the number of F-rated districts that could be subject to state takeover, and that’s causing plenty of heartburn.

The state Commission on School Accreditation voted for the change Tuesday, but wants schools and district that would have been rated D under the current system shielded from sanctions after a failing rating.

The state Board of Education is scheduled to debate the recommendation Thursday and could choose differently.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)