Murphy stepping down as Hinds head football coach

HINDS, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than two weeks before they start their 2017 season, the Hinds Community College Eagles are going through a coaching change.

Longtime Hinds head coach Gene Murphy is stepping down from his position due to health issues. Sources told WJTV 12 that Murphy has been battling vertigo.

Murphy will stay on with Hinds as the school’s athletic director, a position he has held since 1997. Larry Williams, who has been the program’s defensive coordinator for the past four years, will be taking over as head coach.

Before stepping down, Murphy was the winningest active coach in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Hinds saw two different head coaching stints from him.

First, he was there from 1987 to 2003, finishing with a record of 133-41-5 that also saw six state and regional championships.

He then moved to athletic director before returning to the sideline to perform both jobs, coaching eight seasons in his second stint. His overall record now stands at 172-76-5. Hinds finished 2016 with a 2-7 record.