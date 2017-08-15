Realtor held against her will; 1 charged with kidnapping

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is accused of holding a realtor against her will and attempting to sexually assault her.

According to WCBI, 40 year-old Kenneth Eugene Fox of West Point is charged with one count of kidnapping.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said Fox allegedly lured the realtor to show him a home near Aberdeen Monday. Officials said herepeatedly touched the victim’s hand and kissed it.

Authorities said the realtors tried to escape and Fox allegedly grabbed her by the waist.

Sheriff Cantrell said Fox put his hand over her mouth. The woman was able to escape.

We’re told he is a registered sex offender.