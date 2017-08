JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson has crews repairing a sewer that caved.

City officials said workers would begin repairs Tuesday at the intersection of Meadowbrook Road and Ridgewood Road.

Drivers should know there could be delays in the area. Work is expected to last until Friday.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the work zone and find an alternate route if possible.

