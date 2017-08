HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A stretch of Lebanon-Pinegrove Road will be closed starting Tuesday as crews work to replace a cross drain.

Hinds County officials said they plan to reopen the road at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Lebanon-Pinegrove Road about 6/10 of a mile from Crisler Road is what will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.