Vote for Ridgeland PD to help them win $25K grant

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Police Department is one of 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

They are competing for a chance to win a $25,000 grant.

They tell WJTV they department’s submission was chosen as one of 200 to move to the online voting phase. This program is headed by Officer Sara Ladnier and is titled Ridgeland Police Department Kids Closet.

If chosen as one of the 40 winners, the funds will be used at all Ridgeland schools in the Madison County School District. The funding will help in the way of providing a resource for school supplies, backpacks for children, basic clothing needs and healthy meals for children outside of school hours.

Starting August 16, an online voting contest will determine the top 40 winners based on a total number of votes received.

You may vote up to 10 times per day, per individual email address, for a total of 100 votes during the period. The top 40 of 200 causes will be awarded $25,000 for their local project. Voting will last for 10 days, through August 25.

You can vote for Ridgeland Police here.