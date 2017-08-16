3 arrested in check fraud ring in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are arrested in Flowood in connection with a counterfeit check ring.

Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey said 28-year-old Jurele Dion McKnight of Forest Park, Ga., 28-year-old Jon-Jon Detrell of Atlanta, Ga. and 22-year-old Aljemian Rayshan Dyre of Jackson, were allegedly trying to use a counterfeit check at a Flowood bank.

Officers responded previously to the bank where a suspected counterfeit check was passed however the suspects left before the check was confirmed counterfeit. A few hours later another man attempted to cash a similar check.

Chief McCluskey said the bank teller declined the second transaction and instead contacted police who were able to apprehend the man leaving the bank as well as his associates that were waiting in the nearby parking lot.

The three in custody are each being held without bond and charged with forgery, accessory, and paraphernalia. If convicted they face imprisonment up to 15 years and $30,000.00 in fines.

Officiers said residents should use these tips to protect yourself from fraud:

Monitor your account closely

If you see any fraudulent transaction, or transactions you’re not sure of even if it’s one of those you’re trying to think if you made it, call your bank and find out and make sure