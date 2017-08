JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene on W. Northside Drive.

Officers said an unidentified man was found dead with possible trauma.

JPD said the coroner is responding to the scene.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the area. We will provide updates as we get them.

