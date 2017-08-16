Clinton child nutrition supervisor receives national credential

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton registered dietitian nutritionist has earned the national credential School Nutrition Specialist.

Keba Laird is the Child Nutrition Supervisor II for the Clinton Public School District.

The credential School Nutrition Specialist is the highest credential in the school nutrition profession.

She earned the credential by meeting the academic and experience requirements and \y passing a national standardized exam for the school nutrition profession.

She is one of more than 1,300 professionals who has earned this designation.