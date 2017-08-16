Crystal meth, marijuana seized in Crystal Springs; 3 arrested

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people arrested on drug charges in Crystal Springs about two weeks ago face the possibility of additional charges.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said 26-year-old Joshua Tremaine Robinson, 22-year-old Devangeleous Devonta Herbert, and 28-year-old Eric Dwayne Hardy are charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

MBN agents and Copiah County investigators served a search warrant on Phyllis Ann Drive and found about a pound each of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

The drugs have a combined estimated street value of $16,000, Director Dowdy said.

“A pound of crystal methamphetamine is significant anywhere in this State. It is especially so in small-town Mississippi,” Director Dowdy said.

All three suspects were booked into the Copiah County Detention Center.