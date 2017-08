JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety closed its headquarters Wednesday due to a water main break.

The closure affects the Driver Services station inside of the building and the Birdsong Administration Building.

The building will be closed for the remainder of the day.

DPS headquarters, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Boulevard, will be closed Wednesday, August 16 due to a… https://t.co/utP8wVk63W — MS DPS (@MissDPS) August 16, 2017