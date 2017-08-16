Drive-by shooting in Mississippi kills 6-month-old boy

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) – Police say a 6-month-old boy has died after a drive-by shooting in Mississippi.

The Daily Star reports that Grenada police say the baby was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon. Officials and witnesses say multiple shots were fired from a passing car and hit a house where the child was inside.

Authorities say a car matching the description of one seen near the shooting was seized.

No arrests have been made but officers say two people were taken into custody. Further details haven’t been released.