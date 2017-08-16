Golden hand placed back on top of Port Gibson church

Related Coverage Landmark heavenly hand atop church spire to get new gold

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The golden hand landmark that points towards heaven is now back on top of a Port Gibson church.

In June, First Presbyterian Church lowered the “Hand Pointing to Heaven” to the ground so that it could be shipped off to get a new golden shine.

“The building was coming off. There was some rust on the cuff of the bottom of the hand. So we just realized that it needed some work.” Pastor Michael Herrin said.

The hand, with its index finger pointing up, is 10 feet and about 200 pounds. Crews lifted the statue to 147 feet into the air by a crane and then anchored it down to the steeple Tuesday morning.

“Not only does it point heavenward, but it also gives us a sense of peace. There is more to what you see,” said Azalea Knight, a church member.