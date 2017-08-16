HCC head football coach steps down; New coach named

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) –Hinds Community College Head Football Coach Gene Murphy is stepping down from his position.

He plans to continue as the athletic director.

“As athletic director, Coach Murphy will continue to provide leadership and support to the athletes, coaches and staff of the athletic department,” said Hinds President Dr. Clyde Muse.

He has led the Hinds Community College Eagles in football for 33 years.

Larry Williams will assume the position of head football coach. Williams has served as the defensive coordinator for the last four seasons. He also served in this capacity previously from 2003-2009.

“Williams’ experience in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges is impressive, and he will provide steady leadership for our football team and the coaching staff,” Muse said.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the head football coach at Hinds Community College. It has also been a privilege to work along some very special assistant coaches,” Murphy said. “It is my hope that my coaching legacy will be, in short, an impact on thousands of young men in learning how to become successful on the football field, but more importantly in the game of life.”

Up to this point, Murphy has been the winningest active coach in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Williams offered kudos to Murphy as a mentor who has helped him over the years get to this point.

“I’m extremely excited and blessed to be the new head football coach of Hinds Community College. Being a head coach is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m ready to lead this talented group of young men and get this season going,” he said.