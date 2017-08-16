Jackson mayor issues statement about Charlottesville violence

WJTV Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. President Donald Trump on Aug. 15, defended his response to Saturday’s racially-charged protests in Charlottesville in a winding, combative exchange with reporters that at times mischaracterized the message and purpose of event. In his remarks, Trump described the rally as largely a debate over removal of a Confederate monument, although organizers billed the rally as push back against the “anti-white climate.” Trump also misstated his levels of political support in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he is standing in solidarity with the City Of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The mayor released a statement Wednesday about some of the violence that has happened since the weekend:

I am deeply saddened by the blatant display of bigotry and racism in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend. These events led by white supremacists and alt-right groups are crimes against humanity and we must do everything in our power to dismantle and disavow such hatred and oppression.

I offer condolences to the family of Heather Heyer. I commend her bravery in the face of cowardly racist aggression. Her life and the lives of others across history must not have been lost in vain. We must vow to boldly stand against all that seeks to divide us.
The City of Jackson stands in solidarity with the city of Charlottesville in denouncing the actions of those groups who intended to intimidate that city and the nation at large. We are resilient and will not be discouraged in our continuing struggle against the evil of racism. – Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor

We stand in solidarity with efforts around the nation to rid ourselves of relics of oppression and support efforts that unite people and not divide them. We have been and remain clear in our position against images of oppression such as the Mississippi state flag and other monuments which pay homage to the oppressive history of the city of Jackson, the state of Mississippi and the country.
– Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor

