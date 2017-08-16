Johnson Grocery Store armed robbery investigation

By Published:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

We’re told on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., someone robbed Johnson Grocery Store on Highway 28 in Georgetown.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

