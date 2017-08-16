Kindergartner dropped off at wrong bus stop, family says

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A stranger brought a child home after school, and his family blames his bus driver.

When Lameisha West’s 5-year-old nephew was dropped off on his first day of kindergarten Wednesday morning, the family had no idea that afternoon a stranger would be bringing him home.

“What if it was someone that didn’t have a good heart that picked him, killed my nephew? I would have never seen my nephew again,” West said.

Little Jaydon Stewart’s family says his Jackson Public School bus driver was supposed to bring him to his grandmother’s home on Broadmoor drive.

But instead, she dropped him off nearly a half a mile away on Woodmont Drive.

“He just said he was the last person on the bus and she was like ‘I can’t take you no further’,” West said.

West says a kind woman saw him wandering on the street and called his mom’s number, which was pinned on his shirt before he left Mcwillie Elementary.

An hour after school was over, she says Jaydon made it home.

“Just how that woman took the time out to sit down and call his mama and ask where is Jaydon supposed to be, she could have done the same thing,” West said.

A Jackson Public Schools spokesperson tells us they are investigating what happened.

The family tells us the transportation director offered for Jaydon to ride on his own bus Thursday morning.