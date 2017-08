LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Lamar County authorities are searching for a missing woman and need your help.

Charlotte Arlene Cordova, 29, was last seen Sunday, August 13th at her residence on Pride Loftin Road in Sumrall, according to authorities.

“She has brown hair and hazel eyes,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “As well as a butterfly tattoo on her left leg and a rose tattoo on her left arm.”

If you have any information contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.