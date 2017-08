JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured is in custody.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested Eric Terrell Wednesday afternoon.

Officers went to Pine Garden Apartments on Rebelwood Road Tuesday afternoon to respond to a shooting.

The teenager who was injured was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers are charging Terrell with aggravated assault.

In custody: Eric Terrell arrested this afternoon by the US Marshals Task Force at an undisclosed location. Charged w/ aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/lTOGuFISAY — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 16, 2017